Transcript for Amazon acquires Eero, maker of home Wi-Fi systems

Today's tech bytes Amazon making news empire a little bigger the company says it's buying hero which makes equipment providing better hold Wi-Fi coverage. Critics say the deal is Amazon's latest attempts to analyze everything consumers do on the Internet and customized ads from that information. And apex alleges it seems like the next big thing in video games. This is maker electronic arts says it has 25 million players just a week Jeffers launched. Apex legends as a battle Royale game like fort night analysts say it could bring in 100 million dollars for EA this year. And I knew map is the telling the top Valentine's Day Google searches by state. Pennsylvania New York in Connecticut girls seeking out edible arrangements poetry rules in Missouri and Oklahoma Tennessee and Arizona concerned with venereal disease Montana. How to cook lobster tail. All important things of your tech bikes.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.