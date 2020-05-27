Amazon looks to increase its automation

More
Plus, Google will start reopening offices after July 4th, and J.K. Rowling releases new childrens book.
0:52 | 05/27/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Amazon looks to increase its automation

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"0:52","description":"Plus, Google will start reopening offices after July 4th, and J.K. Rowling releases new childrens book.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/Technology","id":"70900764","title":"Amazon looks to increase its automation","url":"/Technology/video/amazon-increase-automation-70900764"}