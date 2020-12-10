Transcript for Amazon 'Prime Day' is about to kick off

In today's tech bytes the holiday sales battle already under way Amazon's prime days starts at 3 AM eastern tomorrow the biggest discounts will be for Amazon products like the fire tablet an Alexa. But there's also fifty dollars off Apple's air pots and thirty dollars off annual I'm pat. As for the other retailers target has a deal days invent. While best buy is already starting as Black Friday sales and wal mart's big save event runs now through Thursday. Among the biggest deals a fifty inch Smart TV for 218 dollars. An apple has a plan to get products to you faster according to Bloomberg the company is using its retail outlets as distribution centers the goal is to speed up deliveries. The customers who live within 100 miles of an Apple Store apple will choose the delivery option. Hopefully it's a same day delivery option those are tech bytes from a great day.

