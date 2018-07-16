Transcript for Amazon Prime Day kicks off

In today's tech vice Amazon prime day today the annual online shopping event starts this afternoon and runs for 36 hours experts say do some research to determine if the dealer and president really is a good deal and they say you should check out other retail sites. They're also offering sales. Next is under water jet pack as the work of a college student in Britain it was created almost entirely using a 3-D printer and the designer has been testing it in swimming pools. He's hoping to have the first production models ready in just under a year. Finally how about a second life for the same way reports say the company behind the scooter will offer new kid. Now we'll changer segued into go Kart complete with breaks a stairwell. And run flat tires is set to be adjustable so kids and grownups can use it the kid could be launched next week looks very cool to hear tech bytes a great game.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.