-
Now Playing: Massive sales reported on Amazon Prime Day 2021
-
Now Playing: Newest Vegas mega-resort opens tonight
-
Now Playing: John McAfee, antivirus developer, found dead
-
Now Playing: ‘GMA3’ Deals & Steals on summer beauty items
-
Now Playing: Housing market prices skyrocket to new highs
-
Now Playing: ABC News Live Prime: Tuesday, June 22, 2021
-
Now Playing: Inspiring young girls to join the ‘Startup Squad’
-
Now Playing: Where to score the best deals during Amazon Prime Day
-
Now Playing: Wolfgang Puck’s journey from tumultuous childhood in Austria to iconic chef
-
Now Playing: Amazon Prime Day kicks off, other retailers post online deals
-
Now Playing: American businesses continue to struggle
-
Now Playing: Small business owners struggle in current US economy
-
Now Playing: The Breakdown: Businesses struggle to find workers
-
Now Playing: Self-made millionaire shares secrets to her success
-
Now Playing: Facebook rolls out podcasts and Clubhouse-style 'Live Audio Rooms'
-
Now Playing: ABC News Update: Supreme Court strikes down part of ‘amateurism’ rules by NCAA
-
Now Playing: Flights canceled over staffing, maintenance issues
-
Now Playing: Amazon Prime Day kicks off with more than 2 million sale
-
Now Playing: Big savings: Gearing up for Amazon Prime Day