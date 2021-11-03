Transcript for Amazon refuses to sell digital books to US libraries

In today's tech vice Amazon has reportedly refusing to sell digital books to US libraries the report comes from the Washington Post. Which is owned by Amazon founder Jeff basis the report says Amazon is withholding its. According to the report Amazon wants to invent a new library lending model. Apple has reportedly blocked parlor from returning too it's App Store. The social media platform popular with right wing supporters was booted by apple and Amazon after the capital Ryan. Finally mr. Graham light is being launched and 170 countries across Asia Africa. And Latin America the white version is meant for users and areas with weak or Internet connections it requires much less bandwidth than traditional it's to Graham. More countries are expected to be added. Who's your tech bytes have a great day.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.