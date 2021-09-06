Transcript for Amazon rolls out new bandwidth-sharing feature called ‘Sidewalk’

This is a set fights Amazon is rolling out sidewalk the new feature uses at go and bring devices to share Wi-Fi with your neighbors' privacy advocates are concerned because users. Have to opt out of the function Amazon is this no personal information will be shared. Instant Graham is revealing how it decides what goes in your feet and it blot post as a grand detailed the foremost important signals from users that are considered. They are your history of interactions how popular votes this who posted it and we'll kind of contents usually BO. And finally he won't need a new or phone to get Apple's new IOS fifteen iphones as old as six. As can receive the update when it comes out this fall but the six year old bonds has its limitations processors unable to support some of the latest features like. Portrait mode and face time. Desert type bite grade at.

