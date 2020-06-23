Transcript for Apple adds new features, picture in picture and car start

It today thick bites the latest bells and whistles from apple the new IOS fourteen will make it easier for iPhone users to find and organize apps. Without scrolling through pages this picture in picture. And you'll be able to unlock and start your car. Which are found. And NASA is joining forces with the virgin galactic US space agency and Richard Branson's space tourism company. Are starting to train private astronauts for space flights. After training those in the program we'll fly to the International Space Station. An aura health is confirming NBA players and staffers will be wearing the company's Smart rings to track possible rotavirus symptoms. When teams had to Orlando next month. The device will track the user's temperature and other vitals to provide early warnings. Those are tech bytes have a great day.

