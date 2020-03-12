Transcript for Apple faces new lawsuit for slowing down phones

Today's tech vice apple facing a new lawsuit European consumer group is bringing class action lawsuits accusing the company of slowing down older iphones. Through software updates. Apple paid 113 million dollars in a similar lawsuit in the US companies that a statement it would never intentionally shorten the life of any apple product. And it is saying might take a little longer to want to tick top video some users are now being allowed to upload videos up to three minutes long it seems to be it passed front. For possible video time limit extension. The current time when it is one minute. This could turn out to be the most expensive Pokemon card ever sold expected to fetch 500000. Dollars an option. Doubling the current record is a rare card from 1999. Does your tech bytes have a great day.

