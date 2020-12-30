Transcript for Apple faces major legal setback

At today's tech bytes apple suffers a significant legal sat back a federal judge in Florida has thrown out Apple's claim. At a security research firm had violated copyright law. With its software that software helps researchers find bugs and other problems and apple products. The tech giants next move in the case it's unclear. Consumers around the world spent more than 407 million dollars on Christmas and Apple's App Store. And on Google play bass a new record and it's nearly 35% more than was spent last year. Outside of mobile games tick tock was the top hat and consumer spending. Finally the robots from Boston dynamics have invaded the dance floor. There are seen getting down to the song feel left me during the mashed potato and that's with the performance is done for the company's you're in video. If you're tech bytes have a great day.

