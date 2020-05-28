Arizona sues Google

More
Plus, New details on Samsung Money, and Ring doorbell used as way for father and daughter to stay in touch,
0:53 | 05/28/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Arizona sues Google

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"0:53","description":"Plus, New details on Samsung Money, and Ring doorbell used as way for father and daughter to stay in touch,","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/Technology","id":"70926434","title":"Arizona sues Google","url":"/Technology/video/arizona-sues-google-70926434"}