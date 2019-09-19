Transcript for Is AT&T dropping DirectTV?

In today's tech bytes is AT&T giving up DirecTV. A Wall Street Journal report says that AT&T is considering. Whether to part ways with the satellite TV company AT&T bought DirecTV for years ago since then subscriptions have dropped 10%. FaceBook is turning your television into a video chat screen. The company's new accessory called portal TV uses a camera microphone allowing users to chat with friends on their television it's ours shipping on November 5. For 149 dollars and a dating site is going fills a free and. Let me of this is now banning people from using face filters the dating site which has 150 million users worldwide. Says most people find the filters deceptive the site will use artificial intelligence to remove previously posted pictures that have based filters earlier tech bikes.

