A look back at the space missions of 2020

More
The space missions in 2020 changed the landscape of business and scientific communities.
3:09 | 12/24/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for A look back at the space missions of 2020
Q why I'm here it's it. Longer Gilmore and Campillo and it never forward should it need not. Hearing we're not. I. Didn't finish. And welcome to the International Space Station fifty. For the day historic tragedy. So we're looking forward to the next six months and can't wait to get started. Ours continues.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"3:09","description":"The space missions in 2020 changed the landscape of business and scientific communities.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/Technology","id":"74901763","title":"A look back at the space missions of 2020","url":"/Technology/video/back-space-missions-2020-74901763"}