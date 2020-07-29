Transcript for 4 big tech companies set to face congress

If they start fights tech CEOs are set to being grilled by congress the heads about Amazon apple Google and FaceBook appear before. House subcommittee today to address worries their companies are stifling growth. Without the object basis is Britain's testimony calls the global market. Large and extraordinarily competitive. Bases his ex wife MacKenzie says she has donated one point seven billion dollars since her divorce. She says the money has gone took office including racial equality and climate change among several others. For fortune is still believed to be around sixty billion dollars. AMC Universal Studios have reached a deal triggered by the pandemic they've agreed to dramatically shorten the time films must play in theaters before plane on demand. Movies won't now play in their theaters for just seventeen days. Before hitting streaming services. The lizard tech sites.

