Black Lives Matter protests prompt police car removal from video games

More
The removal was in response to the Black Lives Matter protests regarding police brutality throughout the U.S.
1:02 | 06/25/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Black Lives Matter protests prompt police car removal from video games
--

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"1:02","description":"The removal was in response to the Black Lives Matter protests regarding police brutality throughout the U.S.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/Technology","id":"71447248","title":"Black Lives Matter protests prompt police car removal from video games","url":"/Technology/video/black-lives-matter-protests-prompt-police-car-removal-71447248"}