Transcript for Blue Origin launches artwork, moon-landing test into space

Series cleaner technologies. As well as news shepard's first at our art installation. You can see on your screen we're leaning clean as you remember. Warns me. In about ten seconds here will be coming up on Max Q which has been hot this point up light for the vehicle and salvage. Dot VE three and relay. And Bruce surge touched down look at that just like she was landing on the moon. Hopefully those NASA leaning Spencer's got some incredible dated today. We have re acquired the crew capsule there in the minute and the middle of your screen. Shortly those initial drove parents useful deployed which slowed down a capsule on its return. So excited to see that experiment then Mara on their way back. There ago they drove us back capsule speed will slow. And the main parachutes wolf followed shortly here. 200 feet from the search best. And touchdown of the crew capsule. Another beautiful launch and landing for new Shepard. Huge enormous congratulations to team blew.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.