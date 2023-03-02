What if chatGPT had a body?

ABC News’ Rebecca Jarvis reports on Microsoft researchers incorporating ChatGPT into a robot for the first time, as developers call for robotics companies not to support weaponizing the technology.

March 2, 2023

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live