-
Now Playing: FiveThirtyEight: In Cuba, a peso isn't always a peso
-
Now Playing: Cuba without a Castro: What comes next?
-
Now Playing: Who is the president of Cuba?
-
Now Playing: Cuba Expected to Become Hot Tourist Destination for Americans
-
Now Playing: Cuba lifts ban on cellphone internet access
-
Now Playing: Whale songs have changed over the last few decades
-
Now Playing: Apple's most popular apps of 2018
-
Now Playing: First manned Soyuz rocket since October accident takes off
-
Now Playing: NASA's OSIRIS-REx spacecraft arrives at asteroid Bennu after long journey
-
Now Playing: Bigger stores without cashiers may be on the way
-
Now Playing: NASA is looking for contractors for the next moon mission
-
Now Playing: Amazon faces complaints over sponsored products placed in registries
-
Now Playing: Facebook executives considered charging companies for user data
-
Now Playing: Doctor behind first genetically modified babies: 'I feel proud'
-
Now Playing: How to protect your privacy when getting rid of old phones
-
Now Playing: Researcher in middle of gene controversy defends his work
-
Now Playing: Alleged bias in Google searches prompts congressional hearing
-
Now Playing: Are genetically-edited babies ethical?
-
Now Playing: Cyber Monday smashes sales records
-
Now Playing: Donald Trump's trade war with China could raise the price of your iPhone