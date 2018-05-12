Transcript for Cuba lifts ban on cellphone internet access

In today's debt buy into the first time ever humans love the chance to surf the web from their phone in the country is allowing people full sell access starting tomorrow up until now. Citizens could only get state run email and digital devices they didn't have whole Internet access until last year. I remember FaceBook was considered the best place in the country to work. Not the case anymore at tech giants slipped to number seven and on glass doors list of best places to work. Dozens of other tech companies were on the list including Google Linkedin and apple. Hunt finally that song pitcher to other just can't stop singing you're not kids now a toy. Yeah yeah. Lester has been viewed more than two billion times. Company is selling a sharp dollar change a catchy tune it is sold on Amazon happened in three days. Does your tech birds. And them.

