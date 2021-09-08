Transcript for Cyber-security experts say 3 random words are better for passwords

It's a sect bite some new advice about passwords cyber security experts say. It's safer to just use three random words instead of a complex series of letters numbers and symbols. They say random words create unusual letter combinations job more difficult for hacking software to guess. Employees at test less battery factory near Reno Nevada are the latest auto industry workers required to Wear masks endorse the rule takes effect today and applies regardless of vaccination status. Tesla joins a growing list of companies imposing mass mandates. In response to rising Kobe cases. The astronauts on the International Space Station put on their own space Olympics as Tokyo games wrapped up. They showed off their zero gravity moves in a series of tweeting videos there was synchronize face living space field hockey and it gymnastics floor routine. Minus the floor. Minus the gravity. That's your tech bytes.

