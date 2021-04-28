Transcript for Dell announces new 2-in-1 Latitude laptop

In today's pet fights bell has a new two and one laptop making it easier to work from hall. The latest Dell Latitude to taxable could rival Microsoft surface pro seven it can be used as a tablet or laptop and is equipped. With high death web cameras and noise reduction for videoconferencing. For the first time Microsoft's office and one note apps are available and Amazon's fire tablets. The office app combines word excel PowerPoint and weak single tablet out. Microsoft says a release was timed to coincide with the new buyer AG ten tablet. And a shortage of human workers had they South Florida restaurant turning to robots the owners said she had a hard time. Binding help during the pandemic so now robots peanut beavis and butt head. We'll help lead guests at tables and get this even sing happy birthday to them those are attacked fight that is great that.

