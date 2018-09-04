Transcript for Elon Musk faced with a fast-paced challenge

In today's tech by the high speed challenge for Elon Musk the tech millionaire says his hyper loop will soon undergo a task. With hopes of it going 400 miles an hour and then breaking in less than a mile. It's a next step in his goal to bring travelers between cities at 700 miles an hour. It's a Graham is shutting down drug cash tax hosts with hacks that like OxyContin or mobile is no longer shop and surges. The Food and Drug Administration says social media sites are being used to buy and sell prescription drugs illegally. Adding to the OPEC crisis. A California companies hoping to build the world's first luxury space hotel so there look at a welcome visitors within five years guests will enjoy zero gravity amazing views of earth and sixteen sun rises and sunsets a day the going rate. Nearly ten million dollars for a twelve day stay that black patches them. I would hope though the effect bite.

