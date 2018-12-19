Transcript for Elon Musk unveils his Los Angeles tunnel prototype

Hi folks I'm back governor with ABC news live and we are out. The boring company totaled this is the prototype of Tuttle come close would meet. Goes about one point one of four miles. And it was just finished not long ago and they pay Didier it's got some concrete inside right now it's not operating. Just as the company would have hoped you still have to actually drive a car through its pretty much self operated but you have to have a driver. Eventually they hope that a car will be loaded on a few. A sled like device that wolf fertile Clark threw out about a 15255. Miles an hour and there'll be nodes across places like the city of Los Angeles. Through which people can know their cars into the tunnel and then zoom to their destination that this nation will be programmed. In advancing don't have to wait in traffic or wait to turn off at a certain location all of it will be done. Visually and through computers. Again this is just a prototypes of pretty big deal here. You're right under Hawthorne airport and tell that a lots of people Los Angeles who would love to have this thing. Up and working. Let's take a little bit longer than anyone anticipated now got very lucky I got a ride in a Tesla model X inside this tunnel. There's a little bit like a roller coaster because you might be able to see the at the convicts not police moved just gets it was. Pretty rapidly roller coaster read no easy ride. Eventually they're good at even all of that out and windows. Sleds are brought in that the car will actually sit on as it is driven or taken from one note to the other obviously the right. At least we're told will be much much smoother and far faster. Tell what you see you on must big announcement that's all for now from Hawthorne California iMac update and watching ABC news life.

