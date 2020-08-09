Transcript for A less expensive Xbox possibly unveiled

In today's set fights a less expensive Xbox possibly unveiled. Online tech reports say images of the Xbox series at. Have surfaced online they show a smaller gaming console. When they 299. Dollar price tag that's 200 dollars less than the Xbox won the new console is expected to launch in November. Bos is reportedly close to releasing its new ear buds. A new video reveals the company is dropping the name goes from the product now called quiet comfort your rugs. No word at Wendell be released expected price tag is about 250. Dollars. FaceBook has offered to pay users to deactivate their accounts or take surveys ahead of the election. Those invited to participate could get as much as a 120 dollars to stay off the out. For up to six weeks it's part of a study to better understand the impact of the social media sites on political attitudes those are your tech bytes had a great day.

