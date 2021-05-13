Transcript for Experimental device claims to turn talk into text

In today's tech bytes men still in writing a new experimental device claims to turn thoughts into text test. Tiny sensors inserted in the brain allowed a paralyzed man to tighten accurately just by thinking about what he wanted to tighten. Motorola is developing remote wireless charging for its Smartphones it's teaming up with a company that specializes in over the air power delivery that means no need for wires are charging and technology beams power ten fear more using radio waves sent from a charging. And Tesla says it won't be accepting big boy for vehicle purchases from now on order Elon Musk tweeted that the company is concerned about the use of fossil fuels in bitcoin mining in transactions especially coal which has the worst emissions of any fuel this morning the value of big oil is down 11%. Since last week does your tech bytes have a great day.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.