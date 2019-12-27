Transcript for FAA wants new regulations on flying drones

At today's tech bikes changes in the air for people who migrants the FAA wants new regulations that would allow officials to track drones. And who's buying them in real time the system would be nearly identical to what air traffic. Control uses for commercial flights Amazon says it's working a handy new way to pay at check out the tech giant applied for a patent on hand scanning technology much like her phones fingerprint feature. It would allow you to play at their brick and mortar stores would just don't wave of the hand while I'll probably be viewed as changing the way fans view his older. Counterparts according to a new fan theory if the adorable younger yellow wood is fifty years old but acts like a toddler. That would mean that even though the original Kyoto was nearly 900. He would mentally only be in his early thirties. Pipes those are. That their rights.

