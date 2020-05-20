Transcript for Your face mask selfie could be used without your consent

At today's tech vice your face myself fees. Possibly being used without her consent before say researchers are collecting cell based of people wearing masks from social media profiles. An investigation by tech site CNET found a database for thousands of mass so please. Which are being used to improve facial recognition software. Next FaceBook is making a stronger e-commerce bush. I knew full well how business is to create a shop that appears across all apps that FaceBook owns including this diagram. FaceBook SAS patrol will allow users to shop without leaving their FaceBook page. And Tom Hanks submarine drama Greyhound it's making it Dave Fiona Apple TV plus. It's the highest profile released to go straight just a streaming service during this pandemic. No release date has been set but I'm pretty sure going to be a good way. Does your tech bytes have a great day.

