Transcript for Facebook brings audio and video calls back to its app

Since it is sex vice FaceBook is bringing audio and video calls back to its main out this coming almost seven years after the social media giant introduced the messenger out. For the same purpose is considered a test for now and is already available to some users. No more swiping up on instant grand assume the platform is retiring feature that allows you to swipe up to visit external web pages. Instead they'll be probable links stickers. Unlike swiping up viewers will be able to respond to stories that have a sticker. And billionaire Richard Branson is showing off his vision for a high speed transportation system. Branson unveiled a concept for virgins temporal lobe which he says we'll send people between cities in tubes. At six under miles per hour virgin hopes to begin commercial operations in 20/20 seven. Sign me up those air attack bites have a great day.

