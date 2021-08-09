Transcript for Facebook denies WhatsApp report allegations

And today's tech bikes FaceBook is denying a report. It reads in shares was out messages that investigation by pro public claims FaceBook employees contract workers who reportedly read through millions of messages. On wants out. FaceBook says what's up reviews messages sent to them by users to report abuse. Apple has released a short video announcing its next product launch. Next Tuesday's events is expected to feature an iPhone and possibly. The next apple watched the company's September event is considered its most important of the year just ahead of the holiday shopping season. And Twitter is testing out a new timeline design the display has an answer brown luck with Eds adds pictures and video. The design will only be visible to a small group of IOS users for now. It's unclear when or if Twitter plans to roll out the new designs all of its users those are tech bytes have a great day.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.