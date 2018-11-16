Transcript for Facebook executive denies blocking investigations into election meddling

In today's tech vice Facebook's damage control based look executive Sheryl Sandberg is denying allegations that she stood in the way and investigators looking into election interference. In an overnight statement Stamberg also confirmed that FaceBook has cut ties and the PR firm and reportedly hired to discredit critics. And GPS it is getting better. The FCC starting to allow US phones to access a powerful European satellite system. It'll help with improved timing estimates and location accuracy and just in time for your Thanksgiving travel as well. And Google Maps is giving Thanksgiving travelers extra help. It's using data from last year to keep drivers away from holiday weekend hot spots Google Maps ranks in top locations for each day. And gives advice on when to go the most popular search last year. Outlet mall of course always those or tech might have a great day.

