Transcript for Facebook considering hiding number of likes on a post

In today's tick bite the possible change coming to FaceBook the company is reportedly considering a tax that would hide the number of likes on your post FaceBook answer Graham is already testing similar feature. The company says it launched the test remove the social pressure many people feel regarding the number of likes their posts get. Apple is reportedly working on asleep track her fourth walk users would Wear the watch overnight reports say the data collected will be sent to an apt. The new feature is expected to be announced next week. And a production model who got eight. Get 305 miles per hour on test well nobody says that's a record for a car produced republic road. But the company admits it did modify the three million dollar car. And it or not sure where are you could actually drive that fast nowhere with traffic bell rang I woke up and a new guided buckle up. So there tech sites.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.