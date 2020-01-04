Transcript for Facebook launches new tool 'Community Help'

Today's tech vice FaceBook has the way for users to reach out during this crisis a new tool hall community help shows boast. From other users asking for are offering help. The listings are within fifty miles of your location they also include fundraisers. In California is now suing the video conferencing app Xoom which has. Been surging in popularity during this pandemic the company is accused of giving users personal data to other companies. According to the lawsuit zoom reported to face but whenever a user long arm for called something's there and says they no longer do you. And over is pledging ten million free rides and food deliveries for health care workers. As well as senior citizens and others in need if expansion of the company's offer a few weeks ago. A free meals and rise to first responders we are indebted to them. Those are your tech might have agreed today.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.