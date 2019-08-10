Transcript for Facebook pays fine over video view inflation

In today's big bright FaceBook paid up over video views the company has admitted to inflating that number of view that videos received over an eighteen month period and it will pay forty million dollars to advertisers who claim they overpaid for these ads based on the inaccurate data. Astronauts on the International Space Station are creating meet in zero gravity took. Crews are making beat using a three deemed vital frontier it's considered a major step in generate enough food supply for future deep space missions. And probably good here is now offering an opportunity to sleep and its famous black. The blend is listed on an era B&B for the first time ever it is offering 31 nice days for the college football game at the University of Michigan on October 26. O'clock. 150. Dollars a night blip on here be and be full of air. It right yourself. Those are tech bytes.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.