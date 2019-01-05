Transcript for Facebook promises to make privacy its top priority

And today's tech bytes Facebook's new focus on privacy CEO Mark Zuckerberg is promising to do more to protect personal information. After companies developers conference he also announced changes to Facebook's app. And a new dating feature called secret crush. So it's been six months since gore will workers demonstrated against the handling of sexual harassment allegations against key executives. A Google employees will stage a set and to protest alleged retaliation from management toward employee organizers at the company. And Major League Baseball is coming to you tear. New partnership will bring thirteen live games YouTube later this season. The schedule those games in which teams will be involved hasn't yet been released. The broadcast will be complete with pregame and post game shows just isn't time for summer heading. They're they're tech bytes have a good one.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.