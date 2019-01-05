Facebook promises to make privacy its top priority

More
Plus, Google employees plan a sit-in to protest retaliation to those who claimed harassment, and MLB is coming to YouTube.
0:50 | 05/01/19

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Facebook promises to make privacy its top priority
And today's tech bytes Facebook's new focus on privacy CEO Mark Zuckerberg is promising to do more to protect personal information. After companies developers conference he also announced changes to Facebook's app. And a new dating feature called secret crush. So it's been six months since gore will workers demonstrated against the handling of sexual harassment allegations against key executives. A Google employees will stage a set and to protest alleged retaliation from management toward employee organizers at the company. And Major League Baseball is coming to you tear. New partnership will bring thirteen live games YouTube later this season. The schedule those games in which teams will be involved hasn't yet been released. The broadcast will be complete with pregame and post game shows just isn't time for summer heading. They're they're tech bytes have a good one.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"0:50","description":"Plus, Google employees plan a sit-in to protest retaliation to those who claimed harassment, and MLB is coming to YouTube. ","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/Technology","id":"62751734","title":"Facebook promises to make privacy its top priority","url":"/Technology/video/facebook-promises-make-privacy-top-priority-62751734"}