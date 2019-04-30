Transcript for Facebook's annual developers conference

Okay tech bytes Facebook's future is expected to be the hot topic today when a company's annual developers conference begins. CEO Mark Zuckerberg addressed will be his first as he said he wants to reinvent. FaceBook as a privacy focused platform. Next Samsung's TV for the digital a. Forty periods that turned vertically so viewers can watch cell phone video schools green. It can also be watched horizontally the cost about 161000. Dollars when it's released in South Korea no word on whether it be sold here in the US. Finally some history for the battle of winter fell. Letters that Sunday's game I was episode was the most weeded out episode of scripted television ever with nearly eight million tweets. This season's game a throws premiere episode is now second on that list we intrigue about it.

