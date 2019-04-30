Facebook's annual developers conference

More
Plus, Samsung has a new TV for the digital age and "Game of Thrones" sets a record on Twitter.
0:49 | 04/30/19

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Facebook's annual developers conference
Okay tech bytes Facebook's future is expected to be the hot topic today when a company's annual developers conference begins. CEO Mark Zuckerberg addressed will be his first as he said he wants to reinvent. FaceBook as a privacy focused platform. Next Samsung's TV for the digital a. Forty periods that turned vertically so viewers can watch cell phone video schools green. It can also be watched horizontally the cost about 161000. Dollars when it's released in South Korea no word on whether it be sold here in the US. Finally some history for the battle of winter fell. Letters that Sunday's game I was episode was the most weeded out episode of scripted television ever with nearly eight million tweets. This season's game a throws premiere episode is now second on that list we intrigue about it.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"0:49","description":"Plus, Samsung has a new TV for the digital age and \"Game of Thrones\" sets a record on Twitter.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/Technology","id":"62726363","title":"Facebook's annual developers conference","url":"/Technology/video/facebooks-annual-developers-conference-62726363"}