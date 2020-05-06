Transcript for GM plans to make its own electric delivery vehicle

In today's tech bytes GM's new electric ride the auto makers reportedly getting ready to make electric delivery vans production is expected to start next year. The new model would compete. Or contracts with delivery companies like FedEx and UPS. The Consumer Electronics Show is looking toward next January reports next to you had despite concerns about corporate nineteen. Organizers of the world's largest trade show are hoping January C yes. Will be in a ten person event but with more live stream media and new safety measures in place. Finally impossible burgers are now part of the grocery delivery waive the plant based meat alternatives can now be ordered online in four different acts. Two day shipping is included in the price the company has also announced an expansion of grocery store availability. Does your tech bytes have a great day.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.