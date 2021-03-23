Transcript for Google Android app issue

If today's tech vice Google fights an android app issued the tech giants are some apps are crashing due to a problem with android system web view. Which lets apps display web content. Google says it is working on a fixed some users say removing the latest update does the trekked. Apple's home pod mini reportedly has a secret design test measured temperature and humidity the tiny sensor is not currently activated in the Smart speaker. According to Bloomberg the company wants eventually use the system to trigger thermostats and bans in your home. Bali Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey has sold his first ever tweet for good cause that read just setting up my Twitter. Dorsey sold it has a unique piece of digital content known as. NFT for nearly three million dollars he donated the money to a charity. Helping the four. Those are tech bytes have a great day.

