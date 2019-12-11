Transcript for Google Chrome experiments with shaming slow websites

In today's stick by it's a shame being slow web site school prom is experimenting with the labeling web sites that loads slowly. No word on what this back to shame might look like reports say could be up progress bar that turns red. For a pop up screen that notifies the user that they're on a slow site. An Amazon is gearing up for its first groceries. Or the company branded store in Los Angeles will be designed as a cheaper alternative to whole foods which Amazon already owns. Sorrell morally won't use the same technology that powers Amazon's go stores. It appears there's a race to replace your Smartphone. Smart glasses could be the next begged begged staying in the tech world according to CNBC Microsoft FaceBook Google apple and Amazon. Are all working on devices to Wear on your face that Smart glasses Smartphone and apple wives. Those are take bites.

