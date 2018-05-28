Transcript for Google Home outsells Amazon Echo

It's an insect bites me Smart money is on Google not Amazon Google home outsold the Amazon echo in the first quarter it's the first time Google has beaten Amazon and the competitive Smart speaker market. A year ago Amazon was out selling Google nearly four to whine now. Blackberry tegra blast in the past they're hoping to get apple. A run for its money breaking news Blackberry still exist look at. If the company is teasing its newest Smartphone dubbed the key to featuring a dual camera and of course a physical keyboard and roared operated phone will be unveiled here in New York City next week. And now you can get pizza from circuit she's without fighting not screaming kids and pounding headaches that Shane is offering home delivery that had slightly rots your guard courtesy of grab another overeat to endorse that's. Depending on your location. Haven't checked it comes with it now they'll dance movements took a letter just euros by the pit ball thing. You know business expects its still.

