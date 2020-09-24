Transcript for Google Maps rolls out new pandemic feature

If today's tech by Google Maps of pro avenue featured focused on the pandemic as the color code it later that gives users credible information on curb in nineteen case counts and friends. Region by region Gould says it will help people make more informed decisions about where to go and what to do. The wait for Apple's iPhone twelve may be over soon and the launch event is reportedly set for October 13. With the actual devices available on October when he third. Apple is expected to unveil important new models including smaller version of summer calling for an iPhone mini. Connolly that's a sixty foot tall 25 tonne robot that's been under construction near Tokyo for six years. It's made of plastic is still had just moved for the first time there about it's meant to resemble a character in the hit seventy's TV show. Hopefully it will be a tourist attraction. Desert had bites.

