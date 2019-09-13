Transcript for Google Photos partners with retailers for on demand in-store printing

Into a sex right to new partnership between global photo CBS and Wal-Mart. That companies are working together to offer on demand in store prints right from the have pictures would be ready for same day pick up. Google photos has more than one billion monthly users. And you can start pre ordering a new apple iphones this morning and the new iPhone eleven start at about 700 dollars single up to about 11100. More expensive models have three cameras the new iphones arrive in stores a week from today. And a democratic debate on ABC news dominated the chatter last night on social media according to Twitter Joseph Biden was the most tweeted about candidate and the most pleaded about moment was when will young pastor accused Biden of forgetting something he said just minutes before and then the thing was going Castro was wrong and those are your tech bytes. Have a great weekend.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.