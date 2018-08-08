Transcript for Group issues new driver assist warning

We're back now with new concerns about those so called auto pilot systems in cars Tesla that under fire in the wake of several high profile and even deadly crashes and now. Companies facing even closer scrutiny along with several other car company. That's because of new testing from an insurance group that revealed significant flaws what some of the most popular electronic safety systems on the road. The new tests conducted by the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety rated the driver assist systems of both the Tesla model lesson model three plus a BMW five series a Mercedes-Benz. The focus was on the vehicles adaptive cruise control lane keeping and automatic braking. The results were mixed some cars did better on some test and worse and others the Tesla model S had particular problem staying in its Alain. And both Kessler's ended up hitting stationary objects in front of them. And in certain situations. Where loses the lane lines. It it may have erratic behavior in fact researchers found some of the driver assistant systems. Miss took shadows on the roads for objects. And others even steered the vehicles it'll crash rather than away permit the research highlighted a Tesla crash last march when a Tesla model acts. Reportedly with its auto pilot engaged slammed into concrete highway barrier in the San Francisco Bay Area killing a 38 year old apple engineer. Researchers also suggests that videos showing drivers engage in activities like eating burgers while their cars are on auto pilots are sending the wrong message. If something unexpected happened to that driver. While he was doing it another activity. He doesn't have enough time to respond. Appropriately. And again that can result in you know a dangerous situation. It's important to remain engaged to keep your hands on the steering will. Because this is not full autonomy it's a driver assistance system.

