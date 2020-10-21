Transcript for ‘Hummer’ to make an electric comeback

And today sect bites the Hummer is electric comeback GM is resurrecting the former gas guzzler. As electric super trucks with three motorists and 1000 horsepower the Hummer EVE will also be able to move diagonally. It's that go into production late next year and FaceBook is testing a new kind of social network it's called neighborhoods and the company says it's meant to be a dedicated space. -- users to connect with those living in their area right now it's only being tested in Calgary Canada. No word on planet could go public. Netflix has come up with a new promotion to attract subscribers after ending its three month long trials the company is planning to launch a two day event. Cold stream fast it's a weekend of free streaming that will be tested in India. Before bringing the offers other countries. String bass sounds like the alternative to Coachella those they attacked by some great day.

