Transcript for iCloud service outage affects Apple users

And today's tech sites Apple's outages the company says some iCloud service says. Have been running small or have not working at all some of the problems have been ironed out but some users are still running into partial outages. And you're looking to get a Kobe testy can turn tell Alexa to lead the way the Smart speaker will rattle off a list of all the nearby testing sites. Amazon will also help you locate it closes vaccine trial less so we'll give you all of vaccine trials within thirty miles. Finally ends are Graham confirms it is working on a vertical stories feature right now users browse stories. With taps and horizontal swipes it's unclear if for when vertical feature will launch. But its development is seen as instant grams attempt to better compete with tick tock. They can always bring back chronological order as well that was a hit. Those are tech bytes have a great day.

