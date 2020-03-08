Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}
Coming up next:
{{nextVideo.title}}
{{nextVideo.description}}
Skip to this video now
Transcript for Inside a Lego beehive
--
This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.
{"duration":"0:55","description":"A beekeeper who built a fully functioning hive using Lego offers a sneak peek inside of his creation.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/Technology","id":"72149481","title":"Inside a Lego beehive","url":"/Technology/video/inside-lego-beehive-72149481"}