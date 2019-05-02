Transcript for Inside Science: Paddleboarding is much more than just exercise

Helped orchestrate some. I'm working out I'm standing. You're getting a balanced exercise. A little more so than you wouldn't canoe or kayak. There's so many variations some people use of her younger some people use it for just fitness and people use it for recreation. We're in for his nature photography. I'm involved with the fitness racing personally. We have fishing standup paddle boats as well. Inside science. John bats and is a physician in Hilton head South Carolina. Who has volunteered with the US ski and snowboard team. I grew up windsurfing and wake boarding and now enjoy kite boarding and a kind of gravitated towards standup paddle boarding as well I think a lot of people are intimidated when they see it related to surfing. In general and a paddle boarding and start on a wider board and calmer conditions. And so it's a balanced exercise more so it first when she gets that level where you're very efficient on the water. It's just like walking preparedness are running for fitness. Like. And other types of exercise if you overdo it injuries can happen especially from the sports repetitive motion we don't know a lot about the injuries that are coming. As people do it more and more. With regards to what information we do have we can see. Those that are had an elite level that are racing or that are putting more miles than guys a little more than in the ladies tend to get more overuse injuries. Balancing paddle boarding with an exercise that doesn't use the upper body can help people stay fit and also rest their upper bodies you're gonna wanna have time to rest her shoulders. You're gonna who wanted to work a lot on your core muscles because you want them to be very strong so they're not subject to fatigue injuries when paddle boarding. Safety element there Tuesday we're really emphasizing that you want to have a he has Dion a life jacket on think you make them count low profile that are more like a belt and then even more importantly a leash attached to your boards that if he did you separate your fortunately. Paddle boarding can offer more than just good exercise. Wonderful sport to get out. Do some fitness. Be out in nature which is great for your due to get out from them the computer. And see some amazing sights you know it's just becoming wonderful sport with a great community. This is in sight signs. In science and you in doing this news. Wallace on the web social media it's. Howard yeah yeah. It is the collision of underwriters.

