Instagram bans plastic surgery filters

More
Plus, Honda rolls out plans for electric cars in Europe, Walmart starts the holiday shopping season.
0:54 | 10/24/19

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Instagram bans plastic surgery filters

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"0:54","description":"Plus, Honda rolls out plans for electric cars in Europe, Walmart starts the holiday shopping season.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/Technology","id":"66500214","title":"Instagram bans plastic surgery filters","url":"/Technology/video/instagram-bans-plastic-surgery-filters-66500214"}