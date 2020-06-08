Transcript for Instagram introduces feature similar to TikTok

Since today's tech bikes and zoo grounds answer to take dot. The social media platform has launched a reals a new feature. That lets users record and added 152 music videos it's not the first time in its grant update looked familiar it's stories feature is similar to snapshot. And Virginia's the first state to use a contact tracing out for the corona virus the out Bullard users that they've been in close contact with a person infected with over at nineteen it's something that users can opt in to download. And Bank of America customers woke up Wednesday wondering where their money had gone thousands logged in to finding zero staring at them on their account balances. Debate confirmed there was an online clips showing incorrect account balances for online and mobile users. But in clarify exactly how it happened those detect ice on a great day.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.