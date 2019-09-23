Transcript for What's next for the iPhone?

In today's tech bytes of big clue into what's next for the iPhone and the iPhone eleven just hit store shelves and tech insiders say apple accidentally left references and the new phone programming. That Jones working out a full case that acts as a battery charger. No comment from apple. An even out pre order our parent company's upcoming training service Disney plus customer started signing up during last night's primetime Emmy Awards the service costs about seven dollars a month or about 74 year. Disney plus launches on November 12. And call that the dating game of the 21 century of gays and tender is introducing this white Knight a weekly choose your own adventure show. The Apple Mac users with potential dates and based on the decisions they make. Threw out the story how about that format is that the games begin you have to. Valley area attacked by have a great day.

