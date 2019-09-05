Transcript for Jeff Bezos's space company unveils lunar lander

In the show you something. We've been working on the slander for three years. It's very large lender. Little soft landing and precise way three point six metric tons onto the lunar surface. The stretch take variant of it will soft land six point five metric tons on lunar surface. We give you little tour. And start the top. Remove the Jim crane over towards the top pick Elena that's something you can't see if not answered I'm the director tensions been wanting and of their. The deck on the top. Here ago. Thank you. The deck is designed to be the very simple interface. So that a great variety of payloads. Can be placed. Under the top deck and secured in the debit system which is inspired by naval systems you concede over here. It's what's used to lower things off the deck under the surface of the movement. And the doubt it's can be customized for the particular privilege we have here's an example a very large rover. And by the way even though that's a larger over this vehicle can land four of themselves Pena stood on the surface of the moment.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.