Transcript for Judge rules Amazon does not have to reinstate Parler

Today's tech bytes a federal judge has ruled that Amazon does not have to reinstate parlor. The social media site was popular among followers of former president prompted it was kicked off Amazon's web hosting service for. Allowing incendiary speech and other content seen as inciting violent. Netflix is launching a new feature providing suggestions when you can't decide what to watch the shuffle play option will display titles based on. What you've watched recently if you don't like what's offered another button appears the same place something else. And the Biden administration has hit a methods on the White House web site. It's in the bullying of the site it says if you're reading this we need your help building back better. It ends with a link to an office that aims to improve. Digital communications and dozer type rights have a great day and even better weekend. I.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.